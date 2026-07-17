Strait of Hormuz grinds to a halt:  Ship traffic falls to three-week low amid missile strikes

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is falling sharply as escalating military action in the Gulf forces ship operators to rethink one of the world's busiest energy corridors. Fresh data from maritime intelligence platform Kpler shows vessel traffic through the strategic waterway has dropped to its lowest level in three weeks, underscoring growing concerns over security, crew safety and insurance risks.

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According to Kpler, confirmed Strait of Hormuz crossings fell to just eight vessels on July 16, marking the lowest daily count in three weeks.

In a post on X, Kpler said, "Strait of Hormuz traffic continued to weaken on 16 July, with confirmed crossings falling to eight, the lowest level in three weeks. Seven of the eight transits used the Iranian route, highlighting a growing concentration of movements through higher risk corridors as operators reassess security, crew safety and insurance exposure. Activity was evenly divided between low risk and sanctioned vessels, with no shadow fleet crossings recorded..."

Strait crossings hit three week low



Strait of Hormuz traffic continued to weaken on 16 July, with confirmed crossings falling to eight, the lowest level in three weeks. Seven of the eight transits used the Iranian route, highlighting a growing concentration of movements through… pic.twitter.com/YEA63ZGkVJ — Kpler (@Kpler) July 17, 2026

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Kpler is a global trade intelligence platform that provides real-time data and analytics for commodity, energy and maritime shipping markets.

Traffic collapses amid renewed conflict

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed dramatically following the collapse of a brief June ceasefire and the reimposition of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Daily vessel movements have reportedly fallen from a pre-conflict average of 110-160 ships to a fraction of that level. On July 16, only three commodity vessels were reported to have crossed the strategic waterway.

The latest decline follows renewed missile exchanges, maritime confrontations and tighter operational restrictions imposed across the region.

Military escalation raises shipping risks

The United States has officially reinstated its naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. According to reports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has taken enforcement action against vessels that failed to comply with the blockade.

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This has included firing Hellfire missiles at an oil tanker heading toward Iran's Kharg Island terminal and boarding multiple vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

The military escalation intensified further after Iranian cruise missile strikes targeted commercial supertankers. In response, the U.S. launched consecutive nights of airstrikes against Iranian coastal defence systems, missile launch sites, airports and transport infrastructure in southern provinces, including Hormozgan.

Seafarers pulled from high-risk corridor

The deteriorating security environment is prompting governments and shipping companies to keep crews away from the Strait of Hormuz.

India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has issued an emergency directive instructing shipping companies and recruitment agencies to suspend the deployment of Indian seafarers on voyages passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

The sharp decline in vessel traffic suggests that, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military developments are increasingly dictating commercial shipping decisions in one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.