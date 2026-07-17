Jio Platforms Q1 earnings: IPO-bound firm logs Rs 45,961 crore revenue, profit up 9%

Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12% rise in revenue for the June 2026 quarter. The IPO-bound firm's revenue came at Rs 45,961 crore in the last quarter against Rs 41,054 crore on a YoY basis. Net profit rose 9.2% to Rs 7764 crore in Q1 against Rs 7110 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

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EBITDA came in at Rs 20,865 crore, up 15.1 per cent YoY from Rs 18,135 crore. EBITDA growth was offset by higher finance costs due to 5G asset capitalization, said the firm. EBITDA margins rose 150 bps to 53.3% in Q1 against 51.8% in the year ago period.

EBIT rose 15% to Rs 11, 656 crore in Q1 against Rs 13,407 crore a year ago.

Jio's ARPU climbed 3.3 percent to Rs 215.6 from a year ago. Per capita data consumption came at 43.7 GB per month, with total data traffic rising 26.9 percent year-on-year during the last quarter.

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Jio's total subscriber base have crossed 533 million mark, including 285 million 5G subscribers, during the quarter. Jio said net subscriber additions were 8.9 million during the quarter. Jio said digital services revenue rose 20 percent year-on-year, driven by content, cloud computing, IoT and managed services, while connectivity grew 11 percent year-on-year.

"Jio has established itself as a deep-tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio, which has been recognised globally. We intend to use these technologies to offer an ever-expanding bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry-leading growth for many years to come," Akash M. Ambani, Managing Director of Jio said.

Jio also added 73 million users over the past year with total 5G subscribers reaching around 285 million subscribers as of June 2026. Its fixed broadband base grew to 28.6 million subscribers, including over 14 million Jio AirFiber users, enabling the company to capture more than 43 percent of the market.