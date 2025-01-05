scorecardresearch
3 killed after Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

The Indian Coast Guard's ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed today in Gujarat's Porbandar

The Indian Coast Guard's advanced light helicopter crashed today in Gujarat's Porbandar during a routine training sortie. All three onboard the helicopter have died, India Today reported. The helicopter crashed at the air enclave of Porbandar Airport.

Two individuals who were critically injured in the crash succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. The third victim, who had jumped from the helicopter during the incident, also passed away. Range Inspector General confirmed the deaths and said that an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

The crash comes just two months after another Coast Guard helicopter went down in the sea.

(With inputs from Brijesh Doshi)

Published on: Jan 05, 2025, 1:27 PM IST
