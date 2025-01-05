400-plus flights delayed, season's longest zero visibility: Dense fog engulfs Delhi

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest duration recorded this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather phenomenon caused significant disruptions in air and rail travel, delaying 81 trains and diverting 15 flights.

“Zero visibility prevailed for nine hours at Palam between 6 pm and 3 am (UTC), marking the longest spell of the season. The city’s primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded eight hours of zero visibility,” IMD officials told PTI.

The thick fog persisted into Sunday morning, again affecting flight and train operations. Alongside the fog, the national capital experienced a severe cold wave and a sharp dip in temperatures. Several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were delayed due to the ongoing low-visibility conditions.

On Saturday, IGIA recorded 19 flight diversions between 12:15 am and 1:30 am, including 13 domestic, four international, and two non-scheduled flights. An official confirmed that over 45 flights were cancelled due to poor weather in Delhi and at other destination airports.

As per Flightradar24.com, more than 400 flights faced delays on Saturday. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, temporarily halted its arrivals and departures at IGIA during the early hours.

“While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6:56 am.

CAT III facilities enable aircraft operations in low-visibility conditions, but not all flights are equipped for such landings.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on X at 1:05 am, stating: “#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility.”

Air India also updated passengers at 1:16 am, saying that dense fog and poor visibility were impacting flight operations across Delhi and northern India. In a later update at 10:58 am, IndiGo reported that dense fog was affecting visibility not only in Delhi but also in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Patna during daytime hours.

Saturday's severe weather also saw significant disruptions on the ground, with train services heavily impacted. The IMD has forecast that foggy conditions will likely persist over the next few days, urging travelers to plan accordingly.