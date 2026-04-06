5-kg 'Chotu' LPG cylinders now available across-the-counter: Government ensures steady supply

In response to rising demand, the government has ramped up the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders, now available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships with just a valid ID proof. Since the initiative began on March 23, over 6.6 lakh 5-kg cylinders have been sold, as the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas takes measures to ensure fuel availability across the country.

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The government’s move to sell 5-kg LPG cylinders without address proof has been a game-changer, particularly for those seeking smaller gas quantities. These cylinders are priced at market rates, unlike the subsidised 14.2-kg domestic cylinders. According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, over 6.6 lakh 5-kg cylinders have been sold since March 23, as the government increases supply to meet demand.

There have been no reported shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders being delivered on April 4 alone. Of this, online bookings accounted for 95% of the demand, reflecting a shift toward digital platforms. The ministry continues to reassure citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country.

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To further ease the pressure on LPG demand, the government is pushing for the wider adoption of alternative cooking options, such as piped natural gas (PNG) and electric cooktops. Since March, around 3.6 lakh households have been connected to PNG, with over 3.9 lakh new registrations recorded.

On the supply front, refineries are operating at full capacity, and domestic LPG production has been ramped up. Authorities have also taken steps to curb hoarding and black marketing, seizing more than 50,000 LPG cylinders since March. In total, 1,400 show-cause notices have been issued, and 36 distributorships have been suspended for violations. Regular inspections are being carried out by states and Union Territories to ensure compliance and counter misinformation.

The government’s proactive measures, combined with strict monitoring, are aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply and preventing unnecessary panic buying amid evolving global tensions, particularly in West Asia. Citizens have been urged to rely on digital platforms for LPG bookings and avoid unnecessary visits to distributorships.