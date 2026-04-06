Rafale F5 setback: Why the UAE stepped back from financing France’s next-gen fighter upgrade

The future of France’s next-generation Rafale upgrade has run into turbulence after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stepped away from plans to fund the Dassault Rafale F5 programme, highlighting disagreements over technology sharing, industrial participation and control of sensitive defence systems.

The United Arab Emirates, which signed a major agreement in 2021 to purchase 80 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, had been exploring a partnership with France to help finance the development of the Rafale F5 — the aircraft’s next major evolution expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

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The UAE was expected to cover over €3.5 billion ($4 billion) of the total €5 billion ($5.7 billion) estimated cost for developing the F5 standard.

However, talks between the two sides reportedly broke down after Abu Dhabi pushed for deeper access to key technologies and a larger role in the development of the aircraft.

Technology transfer emerges as the main hurdle

One of the biggest points of disagreement was access to sensitive technologies that will define the Rafale F5’s capabilities.

The UAE is understood to have sought access to advanced components such as next-generation radar systems, electronic warfare technologies and high-end sensor suites. These systems are central to the aircraft’s future performance and are considered strategically sensitive because the Rafale platform also supports elements of France’s nuclear deterrence posture.

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French authorities have historically been cautious about sharing such technologies, and were reportedly unwilling to grant the level of access requested by the UAE.

For Abu Dhabi, committing large financial resources without meaningful technology transfer offered limited strategic value.

Push for industrial participation

Another issue in the negotiations was the UAE’s desire for stronger industrial involvement.

The country has invested heavily in building its domestic defence industry and wanted local companies to participate in aspects of the Rafale F5 program. Such participation could allow Emirati firms to gain technological expertise and potentially integrate their own systems or weapons into the aircraft.

France, however, appeared inclined to keep control of the development process within its own defence industry, limiting the role of external partners.

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The difference in expectations created a significant gap in the negotiations.

A major upgrade for the Rafale

The Rafale F5 is designed to keep the aircraft competitive in an increasingly advanced air combat environment. Planned improvements include enhanced sensors, stronger electronic warfare capabilities, improved connectivity across digital battle networks and the ability to operate alongside autonomous combat drones.

The upgrade is intended to extend the operational relevance of the Rafale fleet until Europe’s future generation of fighter aircraft becomes operational.

The Rafale F5 upgrade is expected to require billions of euros in development investment. The UAE had been seen as a potential partner that could help absorb a substantial portion of these costs.

With Abu Dhabi stepping back, France may have to shoulder a larger share of the financial burden or look for other partners to support the program.