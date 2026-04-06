Indian equity benchmarks turned positive in late afternoon deals on Monday, recovering from early losses amid buying in heavyweight stocks. At last check, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 531.39 points or 0.72 per cent at 73,850.94, while the NSE Nifty index gained 173.45 points or 0.76 per cent to trade at 22,886.10.

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Gains in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Titan, Trent, ICICI Bank, Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and UltraTech Cement Ltd supported the benchmarks and helped them move into positive territory after a weak start.

On the sectoral front, buying interest was seen in banking, financials, metals, automobile, IT, realty and consumer durables stocks. However, healthcare, pharma and energy shares traded in the red. The broader market also showed strength, with Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.78 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 0.72 per cent.

The rebound in equities came following a Reuters report, citing a source, that Iran and the United States (US) have received a proposal aimed at ending hostilities, which could potentially lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Under the proposal, a ceasefire would come into effect immediately, potentially enabling the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while a broader settlement could be finalised within 15–20 days," the report said. "Iran has not yet responded," it added.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said that news surfacing around a potential ceasefire in the US–Iran conflict and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has provided some positivity to the market today. However, he added that it remains important to monitor how the situation develops over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has in recent days publicly urged a swift end to the conflict, cautioning that there could be consequences if a ceasefire is not achieved within a short timeframe.

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The conflict has also increased volatility in energy markets, with traders closely monitoring developments that could impact flows through the strait.

What is the right strategy now?

Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey FinServ Pvt, advised investors to avoid taking overly aggressive bets and instead follow a disciplined approach.

"Keep adding into quality existing distressed stocks which you have shortlisted in your portfolio. This is the strategy which we are putting across to people because we believe that even though some part of the fundamental picture, which used to be pretty much clear a couple of months back, has got a little distorted at this point of time," he said.

Choksey further noted that while the current quarter may see some impact due to collateral damage from global developments, a stabilisation in the war-related news flow could support recovery in the subsequent part of the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)