5-star facilities, Kashi Vishwanath-like dome : A sneak peek into Bhole Baba's Kanpur ashram

Amidst investigations into the deadly stampede that led to the death of 121 people at a religious gathering organized by Bhole Baba, details about his lavish ashram in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have come to light.

The ashram, located in the Bidhnu area roughly 25 kilometers from Kanpur city, sprawls over a vast six-bighas of land. According to a report by India Today, the architectural style of his ashram draws inspiration from Varanasi's iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, featuring a grand entrance with three prominent domes. Intricate carvings and unique designs further enhance the grandeur of the facade.

Related Articles

Stepping inside the ashram gates reveals an even more opulent setting. It shows air-conditioned rooms, a sprawling "Satsang Bhawan" (hall for religious gatherings), and manicured lawns, all reminiscent of a five-star hotel more than a place of worship.

Several caretakers from Bhole Baba's devotees live in Kanpur's ashram and oversee its upkeep, according to India Today's findings.

Outside the ashram, there is a large picture of Bhole Baba and his wife Devi Maa, adorned with flowers, with religious quotes written on the gate to draw people in.

Inside, there is a spacious garden where vegetables and flowers are grown, along with a cow shed.

In the heart of the ashram lies a grand 'Satsang Bhawan' where religious congregations convene. The hall features large coolers and speakers, and its walls are adorned with distinctive decorations.

According to one of the caretakers inside the ashram, Bhole Baba is considered an incarnation of God rather than a mortal being.

"Many devotees have seen Baba's miracles. The soil over which Bhole Baba walks is very auspicious... all diseases are cured by touching it," he said.

The stampede in Hathras occurred when devotees rushed to collect "charan raj" — the soil near Bhole Baba's feet — after the satsang.

In Kasui village, opinions vary. Some locals claim Bhole Baba is not an incarnation but a swindler who deceived people and seized their land to build the ashram. "If Baba truly is divine," said one villager, "he should bring back to life those innocents who died in Hathras."

The villagers complained that the ashram hindered their ability to move their animals freely.

"We are stopped everyday by the ashram's guards while we take out our animals for grazing," another villager said.