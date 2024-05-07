6 NEET aspirants arrested for brutally torturing classmate over delayed repayment of borrowed money

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested six minors who are accused of torturing a student preparing for NEET. The accused had reportedly tortured the minor for a delay in returning the Rs 20,000, which he then lost in online gaming.

In return, the attackers demanded the money back with interest, which amounted to about Rs 50,000 from the victim. And after he refused to give the interest, the minors assaulted him, held him hostage and beat him brutally. The student was also stripped, and the accused hanged a brick to his private part. They even reportedly tried to burn him with an LPG can.

The police took the required action after a video of the incident went viral. According to them, a total of 11 people were involved in the incident, of which six were arrested.

"Six among them have been arrested, while five accused, including the main accused, are absconding. Search for them is underway," the police said.

On Monday, the victim student's sister-in-law went to the Kakadeo police station and filed a complaint alleging that eleven of the boy's friends had been keeping her brother-in-law hostage and abusing him for the last 10 days.

According to DCP (Central) RS Gautam, the victim lives at the Lavedi police station in Etawah district.