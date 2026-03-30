60% free seat allocation order is here to stay even if airlines oppose, say sources

The 60 per cent free seat allocation order is here to stay even if airlines oppose it, said sources to India Today. This comes after the government mandated that at least 60 per cent of seats in all airplanes should be offered free of charge.

Sources told India Today that the rule will not be changed even if airlines oppose it. They said the concerns of the airlines would be looked at but the pro-passenger move would not be removed.

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The decision is aimed to make air travel convenient and affordable for the passengers at large, they said.

This comes after the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had opposed the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA’s) announcement of free allocation of seats. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had overruled such opposing arguments in its circular. “DGCA reserves the right to intervene and stop the scheduled airlines from charging for any specific optional service if principles such as opt-in, transparency, non-discrimination are found to be violated by the airlines,” it said.

MINISTRY’S ORDER

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a directive requiring airlines in India to allocate at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight free of charge. Under the new rules, passengers will be able to select from a majority of seats without paying additional fees, a change from the previous practice where many airlines charged for preferred seats during booking or web check-in.

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The order also instructs airlines to seat passengers travelling on the same booking reference, or PNR, together wherever possible. In addition to seat allocation, the Ministry directed the DGCA to implement further passenger-friendly measures including transparent policies for carrying sports equipment and musical instruments, while adhering to safety regulations.

Clear guidelines for pet transportation must also be established by airlines, it said. Furthermore, carriers are required to strictly follow passenger rights regulations concerning delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

Airlines must also prominently display passenger rights on their websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters, it said.