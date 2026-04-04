Rs 35/share dividend stock: Check record date, dividend history, payout details

Investors keeping a close watch on corporate actions have a dividend update from Schaeffler India Ltd. The company's board has recommended a handsome dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

This payout applies to equity shares bearing a face value of Rs 2 each. According to stock exchange filing, the firm has set Thursday, April 23, as the record date and the ex-date for the list of members eligible for the dividend payment.

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Pending approval from the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, the dividend would be disbursed within 30 days from the date of the meeting, the company said. The upcoming 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) is to take place on Thursday, April 30.

A glance at its dividend history shows a final dividend of Rs 28 per share recorded on April 23, 2025. Before that, the company paid out a final dividend of Rs 26 on April 19, 2024, and Rs 24 on April 11, 2023.

On the shares front, in the last session on Thursday, Schaeffler India shares declined by 2.68%, settling at Rs 3,765.05 apiece on the BSE. The counter has declined over 10% in the last six months. The company commands a market cap of Rs 58,849 crore and is under BSE 200 index.