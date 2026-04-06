Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, KMB, Vedanta, YES Bank, Adani Power, LGIndia

Indian benchmark indices rebounded on Thursday and managed to post mild gains on Thursday amid the optimistic signals from West Asia. The BSE Sensex jumped 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 73,319.55, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 33.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 22,713.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 06, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Unifinz Capital India shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Sanghi Industries shall trade ex-date for share amalgamation today.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender reported a 10 per cent YoY growth in average advances under management to Rs 29.64 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 29.60 lakh crore. Average deposits jump 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 28.5 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC's customer franchise stood at 119.33 million as of March 2026, while new loans grew 20.5 per cent YoY to 12.89 million for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. AUM jumped 22 per cent YoY to Rs 5.1 lakh crore, while deposits stood at Rs 68.550 crore as of March 2025.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender's net advances jumped 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4.95 lakh crore, while net average advances surged 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4.81 lakh crore for the March 2026 quarter. Total Deposit rose 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5.72 lakh crore, while total average-deposits rose 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 5.38 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: The private lender's gross advances grew 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 12.44 lakh crore, while total deposits increased 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 13.35 lakh crore for March 2026 quarter. Its CASA deposits rose 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5.28 lakh crore, while term deposits soared 16.1 per cent YoY to Rs 8.07 crore.

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Vedanta: The Anil Agrawal led mining major's aluminium production rose 2 per cent YoY to 613 kt, while Zinc saleable metal increased 5 per cent YoY to 282 kt for the March 2026 quarter. Silver production declined marginally to 176 kt.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's net advances declined 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3.15 lakh crore and deposits fell 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4 lakh crore for the March 2026 quarter. CASA ratio dropped to 31.30 per cent for the quarter.

YES Bank: The Mumbai-based private lender's loans & advances rose 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, while deposits rose 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3.19 lakh crore for the March 2026 quarter. CASA ratio rose to 35.1 per cent but credit to deposit ratio dropped to 85.6 per cent for the period.

Adani Power: The Adani Group's utility arm has received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.(MSEDCL) for the supply of 2,500 MW RE RTC power for a period of 25 years.

LG Electronics India: The leading electronics company announced the sale of over 1 million air conditioners in the first quarter of 2026.

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Dabur India: The FMCG major expects its consolidated revenue to grow in mid single digits with operating profit growing better than topline. India FMCG business is likely to record high single digit growth in March 2026 quarter. Majority of home & personal care portfolios expected to register market share gains.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal player's mined production rose 2 per cent YoY to 315 kt, while silver production dropped marginally to 176 tonnes for the period ended on March 31, 2026. Refined zinc production rose 6 per cent YoY to 227 kt and refined led production slipped 2 per cent YoY 55 kt.

Sobha: The real estate player's total sales value grew 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,039.3 crore, while average price realisation increased 29.6 per cent to Rs 15,268 per sq feet for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Sales value rose 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,634.1 crore, while new sales area dropped 14.28 per cent YoY to Rs 1.33 million sq feet.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 242.5 crore from South Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of OHE upgradation from the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT Feeding System, along with feeder and earthing works in the Ongole-Gudur section of the Vijayawada division.

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Emami: The FMCG player has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 73.5 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda. In the first tranche, Emami acquired an additional 36.7 per cent stake. The acquisition is expected to be completed in a phased manner over the next three months. The transaction involves a total consideration of up to Rs 200 crore.

NMDC: The metal company has fixed the price of Baila lump (65.5 per cent, 10-40 mm) at Rs 5,300 per tonne and Baila fines (64 per cent, -10 mm) at Rs 4,500 per tonne, effective April 5.

Senco Gold: The jewellery player's wedding season-led revenue grew 46 per cent YoY, while same store sale growth came in at 34 per cent YoY for January-March 2026 period. It launched 7 new showrooms, taking the total network to 201 showrooms.

Premier Energies: The renewable energy player has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake worth Rs 250 crore in Transcon Industries.

Granules India: The biopharma player's subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, in Chantilly, US, has completed a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) audit by the USFDA, with four Form 483 observations. The inspection was conducted from March 30 to April 3, 2026. This was the second US FDA inspection at the Chantilly facility in the last one year.

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J Kumar Infraprojects: The EPC and infra player has received a contract worth Rs 1,184 crore for the design, engineering, and procurement of construction of an international exhibition-cum-convention centre for 10,000 people at Vrindavan Yojna, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on EPC mode.

GR Infraprojects: The civil construction firm has executed an EPC agreement worth Rs 1,897.51 crore with West Central Railway. The project involves the construction of a new railway line between Bahari and Gondawali stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Prestige Estates Projects: The realty company has launched a 5,120-unit township project-Prestige Golden Grove-in Hyderabad, with a gross development value of Rs 9,500 crore.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The state-run metal & energy player has received consent to operate from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board for a 6.91 MW capacity waste heat recovery-based power plant.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has signed a license agreement for a 98-room hotel property in Simara, Nepal. The property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Vikran Engineering: The engineering solutions firm has received two letters of award (LoA) worth Rs 530.80 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the execution of a power distribution enhancement program in the Nashik and Kolhapur zones of Maharashtra.

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA, has entered into a strategic partnership by executing a formal Operating Agreement, marking its entry into the US government procurement market. The partnership has been formalised through the formation of a joint venture entity-Amerisyn, LLC.

MOIL: The metal and mining player has increased prices of manganese ore and other products by up to 17.50 per cent, effective April 1 for April 2026.