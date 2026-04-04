HDFC Bank Q4 update: Deposits grow 15%, advances up 12% YoY; here’s results preview

HDFC Bank Ltd has released its business update for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reporting double-digit growth across its key metrics. In a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges on March 4, the private sector lender disclosed that its gross advances saw a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the filing, the bank's gross advances aggregated to approx Rs 29.60 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 26.43 lakh crore recorded as of March 31, 2025.

Furthermore, the average advances under management stood at Rs 29.64 lakh crore for the March 2026 quarter. This represents a growth of around 10% over the corresponding period last year.

The bank's period-end deposits were approximately Rs 31.05 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, a growth of around 14.4% against the previous year.

The company reported that deposits were at Rs 20.45 lakh crore, marking a YoY growth of 15.5 per cent.

Ahead of the quarterly updates, a couple of brokerages came out with their preview notes on the bank.

Advertisement

MOFSL expects HDFC Bank to report a 9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 19,198 crore on a 5 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 33,661 crore. NIM is seen flattish, with repo repricing offset by CRR cut benefits and TD repricing. The brokerage retained ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target of Rs 1,100.

YES Securities sees HDFC Bank to report 5.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 18,640 crore on 5.5 per cent rise in NII at Rs 33,834 crore. Pre-provision operating profit is seen rising 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 26,708 crore.

"Sequential loan growth will be in the 3.5 per cent ballpark due to idiosyncratic growth trajectory. NII growth will be slightly higher than average loan growth due to rise in yield on advances outpacing cost of deposits. Consequently, NIM will be slightly higher sequentially. Sequential fee income growth will be higher than loan growth. Opex growth would be lower than business growth. Slippages would be lower on sequential basis due to seasonality. Provisions will be lower on sequential basis," it said.



Meanwhile, HDFC Bank is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on April 18, 2026.