'6:25 PM arrival pushed to 3 AM': Woman’s post slams Indian Railways, asks who ensures safety

A woman’s late-night safety concern aboard a severely delayed train has triggered a viral wave of criticism against Indian Railways, with users demanding accountability, legal reform—and even constitutional amendments.

On X , a female passenger aboard Train No. 12524 posted a pointed question to Indian Railways, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and IRCTC after her train—scheduled to arrive at New Jalpaiguri at 6:25 PM—was delayed by nearly 9 hours.

“As a female traveler, may I ask who will be accountable for my safety and convenience at such an odd hour?” she wrote.

The post ignited a flurry of responses. “I told you, unlike Japan where passengers got a full refund for a 45-second delay… India can never become a developed country,” one user replied, drawing stark contrasts in global service standards.

Another user hit back at the system’s asymmetry: “If you cancel the ticket, they penalize you. They take advance payments months in advance, but pay no interest. If the train’s delayed or cancelled, no railway staff is held responsible.”

The criticism escalated further, calling out what users described as systemic apathy. “Only people are harassed and penalized. Ministers and officials enjoy impunity,” one commenter wrote, branding the current state a “democrazy.”

Dear Indian Railways,

I am traveling by Train No. 12524, which is delayed by 9 hours. It was scheduled to reach New Jalpaiguri at 6:25 PM but will now reach around 3 AM. As a female traveler, may I ask who will be accountable for my safety and convenience at such an odd hour?… — Damn. (@Theonenameddamn) October 2, 2025

In a sweeping rebuke of governance and accountability, the same user tagged institutions from the Supreme Court to the Prime Minister’s Office, calling for constitutional amendments to protect citizens against bureaucratic failures and corruption.

The original post has since sparked hundreds of retweets, with users echoing the demand for reforms, compensation, and clearer responsibility.