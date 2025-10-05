7 dead in Darjeeling landslides, roads damaged, tourist spots closed: What do we know so far

Heavy rainfall since Friday night has caused landslides and widespread disruption across the Darjeeling hills in North Bengal. Several villages have been cut off, roads blocked, and homes and tea estates damaged. Rescue operations are underway, but authorities say access to affected areas remains difficult.

Major landslides have struck Mirik and Sukhia Pokhri, severely affecting local communities. Several key routes, including the road connecting Bengal and Sikkim and the Darjeeling-Siliguri road, have been blocked, hampering movement of vehicles and emergency services.

At least seven deaths have been claimed so far, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the toll could rise as rescue teams continue operations. Numerous homes, tea garden quarters, and sections of infrastructure have been damaged or buried under debris. Visuals from the region show washed-out roads, broken bridges, and rivers swollen due to heavy rain, reported PTI.

Many tourists from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal visit Darjeeling after Durga Puja. To prevent accidents, authorities have closed major tourist attractions including Tiger Hill and Rock Garden, and toy train services have been suspended temporarily. Visitors have been advised to stay away from affected areas.

Police, local administration, and disaster response teams are engaged in ongoing rescue operations. Officials have urged residents and tourists to stay alert, avoid risky areas, and keep themselves updated on road and weather conditions.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed concern over the widespread damage, noting deaths, loss of property, and damage to critical infrastructure. He stated that he is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities to ensure relief and rescue efforts are effective.

I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure.



I am taking stock of the situation, and in… pic.twitter.com/jyOd5ztOa6 — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 5, 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rain in North Bengal and Sikkim until October 6.

Officials have cautioned that flash floods may occur in North Bengal due to saturated soil and swollen rivers.

Heavy rainfall has also affected Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Cooch Behar, causing significant waterlogging in low-lying areas. In neighboring Nepal, the same weather system has caused extensive damage, claiming 22 lives over the past 36 hours.

Rescue and relief operations continue under challenging conditions as heavy rain persists in the region.