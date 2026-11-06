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72-year-old ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas expands to Ahmedabad, targets bridal and festive shoppers

72-year-old ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas expands to Ahmedabad, targets bridal and festive shoppers

Founded in 1954, Frontier Raas has opened a new store in Ahmedabad to tap into demand for bridal and festive ethnicwear. The company aims to position the outlet as a wedding and festive shopping destination, leveraging Gujarat's rich heritage in textile manufacturing, weaving and craftsmanship.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 7:46 PM IST
72-year-old ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas expands to Ahmedabad, targets bridal and festive shoppersThe inauguration highlighted India's regional textile heritage through an ensemble inspired by Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad of Baroda.

Indian ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of a new store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country's bridal, festive and premium occasionwear markets. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the inauguration on November 1, 2026, alongside business leaders, prominent families and members of the city's fashion community.

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Established in 1954, Frontier Raas specialises in handloom saris, bridal couture, traditional occasionwear and menswear. The Ahmedabad launch marks another step in the company's retail expansion strategy, targeting consumers seeking traditional craftsmanship alongside contemporary Indian designs.

Focus on bridal and festive shoppers

The company aims to position its Ahmedabad outlet as a destination for wedding and festive shopping, tapping into Gujarat's longstanding association with textile manufacturing, weaving and craftsmanship.

The store offers bridalwear, festive clothing, handloom saris, occasionwear and menswear. Its textile collections include Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Sambalpuri Ikat from Odisha and Bandhani, alongside embroidery and hand embellishments.

According to the company, the outlet's interiors incorporate materials, textures and lighting inspired by Indian design, creating a personalised shopping experience for customers selecting outfits for weddings, festivals and special occasions.

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Celebrating traditional craftsmanship

The inauguration also highlighted India's regional textile heritage through an ensemble inspired by Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad of Baroda. The design combined Gujarat's Bandhani tie-dye craftsmanship with Paithani woven borders, mirror work, gota detailing, resham embroidery and bead embellishments.

The saree featured traditional motifs, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, peacocks and lotuses, while handcrafted tassels reflected Gujarati tribal craftsmanship.

Anil Batra, Chairman of Frontier Raas, emphasised the importance of preserving traditional weaving skills.

"Handloom saris have always been very close to my heart. I have immense admiration for the skill, patience and dedication of our weavers, who carry forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. I have always felt that it is important to value the people behind these textiles and ensure that their work receives the appreciation it deserves," Batra said.

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The Ahmedabad opening adds to Frontier Raas's retail network in India and abroad, with the brand also serving international markets including the UK, UAE and US.

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 7:46 PM IST
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