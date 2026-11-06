Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Diwali cheer on D-St! Nifty reclaims 25,000 as rally extends to 7th session; investors add over Rs 30 lakh crore

Diwali cheer on D-St! Nifty reclaims 25,000 as rally extends to 7th session; investors add over Rs 30 lakh crore

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies increased by around Rs 1.49 lakh crore to Rs 503.10 lakh crore on Friday, compared with Rs 501.61 lakh crore in the previous session. Over the last seven trading sessions, notional investor wealth has increased by Rs 30.41 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Diwali cheer on D-St! Nifty reclaims 25,000 as rally extends to 7th session; investors add over Rs 30 lakh croreWith Friday's gains, Sensex has advanced 7,781.99 points over the past seven trading sessions.

Indian equity markets extended their rally for a seventh consecutive session on Friday, with domestic benchmarks soaring more than 2 per cent each, adding to the festive cheer on Dalal Street ahead of Diwali. Domestic indices emerged as a relative bright spot in Asia, even as other regional markets came under pressure amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The weakness across other Asian markets followed an overnight sell-off on Wall Street, led by technology stocks, amid worries over a potential slowdown in AI investments and data centre spending.

The concerns came amid setbacks for the Donald Trump-led Republicans in the US mid-term elections, with Democrats making gains. The developments have brought renewed attention to the outlook for investments in AI and technology infrastructure.

The weakness in global technology stocks has also brought the so-called 'anti-AI trade' into focus.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rallied 1,718.01 points or 2.17 per cent to close at 81,028.02. With Friday's gains, the index has advanced 7,781.99 points over the past seven trading sessions.

The NSE Nifty index climbed 493.75 points or 2.01 per cent to settle at 25,030.35. With this, the index has gained 2,331.5 points during the same period.

Advertisement

The sustained rally also lifted investor wealth. The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies increased by around Rs 1.49 lakh crore to Rs 503.10 lakh crore, compared with Rs 501.61 lakh crore in the previous session.

Over the last seven trading sessions, notional investor wealth has increased by Rs 30.41 lakh crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities defied a global rout, extending their winning run as investors treated the home market as a relative safe harbour amid turmoil abroad. Wall Street was hammered by a sharp tech sell-off as investors weighed the prospect of tougher regulation under Democrats. Large private banks emerged as the prime beneficiaries, their deep liquidity and attractive valuations making them a natural home for this rotational money."

Advertisement

Nair also said, "A sharp weekly slide in crude, easing US Treasury yields and a firmer rupee further burnished India's relative appeal."

Echoing a similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "The Indian rupee also staged a sharp recovery, touching 93.80 against the US dollar, its strongest level in six months, supported by softer crude prices and the return of foreign portfolio inflows. The combination of renewed foreign buying, a firmer rupee and easing crude oil prices has strengthened the domestic market outlook."

He, however, noted that gains being concentrated in select large-cap stocks highlight the uneven nature of the recovery, warranting some caution.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more