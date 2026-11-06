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Bharti Airtel shares: Citi remains bullish after strong Q2 despite elevated churn; Rs 299 plan restored

Bharti Airtel shares: Citi remains bullish after strong Q2 despite elevated churn; Rs 299 plan restored

BHARTIARTL2,093.10(1.76%)

The brokerage said the telecom major delivered better-than-expected revenue and EBITDA growth in its India mobile business, despite elevated subscriber churn following the withdrawal of its entry-level prepaid plan.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Bharti Airtel shares: Citi remains bullish after strong Q2 despite elevated churn; Rs 299 plan restoredAirtel has restored its entry-level Rs 299 plan, albeit with a reduced daily data allowance of 1 GB, compared with the 1.5 GB available to many users previously.

Citi Research assigned a 'Buy' rating on Bharti Airtel, with a target price of Rs 2,230, following a strong performance in the September quarter (Q2 FY27). The brokerage said the telecom major delivered better-than-expected revenue and EBITDA growth in its India mobile business, despite elevated subscriber churn following the withdrawal of its entry-level prepaid plan.

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Citi said India mobile revenue and EBITDA grew 3.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), respectively, with both metrics coming in 1 per cent ahead of its estimates. Stronger-than-expected average revenue per user (ARPU) accretion offset the impact of lower net subscriber additions, which were affected by the company's premiumisation initiative during the quarter.

The brokerage noted that Airtel's net subscriber additions declined to 0.7 million in Q2 from 3.3 million in the preceding quarter. Churn increased to 2.9 per cent from 2.6 per cent, likely reflecting the rationalisation of prepaid plans in August 2026, which involved discontinuing the Rs 299 entry-level smartphone plan.

Airtel's total subscriber base stood at 377 million.

Meanwhile, the company has restored its entry-level Rs 299 plan, albeit with a reduced daily data allowance of 1 GB, compared with the 1.5 GB available to many users previously. The plan is now listed on the company's website.

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Q2 performance

Citi highlighted a strong performance in Airtel's enterprise segment. Airtel Business revenue and EBITDA grew 11 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively.

Overall India revenue and EBITDA, excluding Indus Towers, increased 11 per cent and 12 per cent YoY, respectively. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 35,200 crore, up 5 per cent sequentially and 1.5 per cent ahead of the brokerage's estimates.

Citi said capex and free cash flow generation remained steady, although net debt increased 6 per cent QoQ, largely on account of the dividend payout during the quarter.

The brokerage has retained its target price of Rs 2,230 for Bharti Airtel, based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation using September 2027 estimates.

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That said, Citi flagged several downside risks, including an adverse impact on India mobile revenues from heightened competitive intensity, delays in tariff hikes, higher-than-expected capex on 5G rollout, data centres or future spectrum auctions, lacklustre performance in Africa, and stake sales by promoters.

Separately, the brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 470 for Indus Towers, based on 8 times the estimated March 2028 EV/EBITDA.

On Friday, Airtel shares rose 1.66 per cent close at Rs 2,096.25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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