Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Myntra, Flipkart lose festive fashion market share as rivals gain ground

Myntra, Flipkart lose festive fashion market share as rivals gain ground

Value-conscious consumers, rising competition from alternative marketplaces and growing demand beyond metros are reshaping India's online fashion market

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Myntra, Flipkart lose festive fashion market share as rivals gain groundIndia's online fashion market

India's online fashion market is witnessing a gradual shift in competitive dynamics, with Myntra and Flipkart losing some of their dominance as consumers increasingly spread their festive shopping across multiple platforms. The combined share of the two marketplaces in festive fashion orders fell from 89% in 2025 to 76.8% in 2026, signalling intensifying competition in a market once dominated by a handful of large players, according to Fynd's Festive Season Report 2026.

Advertisement

The report, which analysed transactions from over 65 brands across eight marketplaces during September and October, found that Myntra and Flipkart continued to lead with 40.4% and 36.4% of orders, respectively. However, platforms such as AJIO, Amazon, TATA Cliq, Nykaa, etc., are steadily gaining traction, reflecting a more fragmented marketplace landscape.

AJIO accounted for 7.3% of festive orders, while Amazon and JioMart captured 5.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Nykaa and Tata CLiQ accounted for 2.9% and 2.3%.

The shift comes as consumer preferences increasingly diverge across price points and product categories. While Meesho's growing value-commerce proposition is attracting price-sensitive shoppers, Amazon is leveraging its broad product assortment and reach. Nykaa is strengthening its position through curated beauty and fashion offerings, while Tata CLiQ continues to target consumers seeking premium and branded merchandise.

Advertisement

Industry analysts believe the changing competitive landscape reflects a larger transition in Indian e-commerce, where price competitiveness, product discovery, regional reach, and convenience are becoming as important as platform scale. RedSeer's India Online Retail 2026 outlook identifies value commerce and changing shopper cohorts as important growth drivers for the sector.

According to analysts, shoppers' preference this festive season has been for affordable purchases amid household budget pressures. However, premium consumption has not disappeared as orders above Rs 3,000, although accounting for just 11.8% of transactions, contributed over 41% of sales value.

Discounting has also become more aggressive, with average festive discounts rising from 34% to 46%. This suggests that shoppers are comparing prices more closely and increasingly willing to switch platforms in search of better deals.

Advertisement

Geographically, Tier II cities increased their contribution to around 35% of orders, from 19% last year, while Eastern India accounted for 20.8% of festive purchases. Perhaps, the reason why every online retailer is targeting Tier II market and beyond.

For marketplaces, the challenge is no longer simply acquiring shoppers but retaining them through differentiated assortments, competitive pricing, and reliable fulfilment. As India's online fashion consumer becomes more discerning, marketplace loyalty may increasingly give way to platform-agnostic shopping, forcing established players to compete harder for every transaction.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more