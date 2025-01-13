'Boss just bought a Lamborghini': Vijay Kedia on how your 90-hr work week can 'help'

The Internet is ablaze ever since Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan's suggestion of a 90-hour work week in an internal meeting with the employees went viral. Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has also weighed into the ongoing debate around 90-hour work week.

As per Kedia, employees logging in 90-hour long work weeks can be immensely helpful. Wait what? Kedia said in a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter) that it would be helpful for the bosses. In his post, he also mentioned that the boss will be able to buy another Lamborghini next year if the employees continue to work this hard.

"A heartfelt moment at the office today: Our boss just brought a Lamborghini. We gathered to congratulate him, and his words truly inspired us: 'Thank you for all this achievement. Without you, it wouldn't have been possible. Your relentless 90-hour weeks made this Lamborghini a reality. Today, I promise you all.... if you continue to work this hard, I'll buy another one next year!' "

L&T chairman Subrahmanyan recently courted controversy after his take on work-life balance (or lack thereof) went viral on social media. The L&T boss suggested that employees should work 90 hours a week and even went onto advise them to work on Sundays.

He further questioned what is it that employees do at home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

Not just Vijay Kedia, Subrahmanyan was also slammed by the likes of Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal also gave a cheeky reply to the L&T chief's outrageous suggestion.

"But sir, if husband and wife don't look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world?" Mittal wrote on X.

While speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, industry titan Anand Mahindra was a big votary of quality of work over quantity of work. He said, "You can change the world in 10 hours." Mahindra said that productivity and innovation comes from effective use of time instead of longer work hours.