'Nobody is compelling  anybody to work 70 hr weeks...': Mohandas Pai calls 90-hour workweek row 'silly'

Mohandas Pai, former CFO of Infosys and chairman of Aarin Capital, has waded into the row over grueling workweeks, calling the uproar “a waste of airtime.” Reacting to economist Sanjeev Sanyal’s critique of excessive work hours, Pai dismissed the controversy, arguing that no one is compelled to adopt such practices.

“CEOs expressed their views. It’s their view, not a norm or compulsion,” he wrote on X.

The debate, which gained traction after L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggested 90-hour workweeks and questioned “how long can you stare at your wife,” has sparked sharp responses from industry leaders and economists alike.

The debate is silly. Nobody is compelling anybody to work 70hr weeks. CEO expressed their views. And it is their view not any norm or compulsion. No reason for some much of waste of Air time. https://t.co/ZeoLHsu9FV — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) January 12, 2025

Sanyal criticized the notion of excessive work hours, highlighting their counterproductive effects. “Enforcing this as a norm creates moral hazards,” Sanyal tweeted, pointing to industries like investment banking, where employees often misuse time under the guise of work. “Only a few endure these hours, but even they burn out,” he added.

Pai echoed Sanyal’s sentiments, underscoring that such views from CEOs should not be taken as mandates.

The backlash against long workweeks drew reactions from other industry leaders. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra emphasized the importance of quality over quantity in work. “This debate is heading in the wrong direction. In 10 hours, you can change the world,” Mahindra said.

Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar also weighed in, criticizing the glorification of endless work hours. “An unlived life drains energy, creativity, and purpose,” Nayar stated, adding that a balanced approach is key to sustained productivity.

The controversy originally sparked in October 2023 when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy suggested young professionals should work 70 hours a week to compete globally.

While Murthy’s remarks found some support, many argued that excessive work culture undermines well-being and productivity.