'You can change the world in 10 hours': Anand Mahindra advocates for quality over quantity in 90-hour work-week debate

At the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025’ in New Delhi, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra addressed the ongoing debate over work-hour expectations, advocating for quality of work as the cornerstone for achieving a developed India, or ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Referring to recent comments by industry leaders about extended work hours, Mahindra expressed his disagreement, saying, “I have huge respect for Narayana Murthy and other corporate leaders. My point is that we have to focus on the quality of work, not on the quantity of work. So it’s not about 70 or 90 hours at work.”

Mahindra emphasised the importance of output over the number of hours logged. “You can change the world in 10 hours,” he noted, reiterating that productivity and innovation stem from effective use of time rather than sheer duration.

When asked about his own work habits, Mahindra declined to quantify his hours, saying, “I don’t want it to be about the time. I don’t want it to be about quantity. Ask me what’s the quality of my work. Don’t ask me how many hours I work.”

The conversation around work-life balance intensified this week after L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan suggested a 90-hour workweek, including Sundays, as a benchmark for extraordinary results. Subrahmanyan’s remarks drew sharp criticism, with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka among those voicing their disapproval.

Following backlash, L&T clarified that Subrahmanyan’s comments were intended to inspire extraordinary efforts for nation-building, not to set a rigid standard.

For Mahindra, interactions with young people serve as a source of renewal. “My batteries are fully charged after today’s event,” he said, praising the energy and ideas presented at the dialogue.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,’ running from January 10–12 at Bharat Mandapam, is organised by the Department of Youth Affairs. It aims to provide a platform for young leaders to propose innovative solutions for India’s development. Reimagined from the National Youth Festival, the event has drawn significant attention for fostering dialogue on national progress.