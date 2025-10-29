‘A historic moment’: PM Modi congratulates Japan’s first woman PM Sanae Takaichi, reaffirms strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a warm conversation with Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, extending his congratulations on her historic appointment as the country’s first woman leader and wishing her a successful tenure.

In a post on X, Modi said he discussed with Takaichi their shared vision for advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on economic security, defence cooperation, and talent mobility.

Advertisement

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility,” Modi wrote.

He further emphasised the global significance of the relationship, noting, “We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

Takaichi, 64, was appointed Japan’s first-ever woman prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote and sealing a late-night coalition deal. The veteran conservative lawmaker and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will head a minority government — Japan’s fifth premier in as many years. Her appointment was confirmed by both houses of parliament and will be formalised after her meeting with the Emperor.

Known for her conservative views and firm stance on China, Takaichi has often expressed admiration for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. After her confirmation, she bowed deeply to lawmakers in parliament — an image that quickly went viral across Japanese media.

Her elevation followed a turbulent week for the LDP, after its coalition partner Komeito withdrew support over a funding scandal and concerns about her right-wing agenda. To secure her position, Takaichi struck a late-night deal with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), a reformist, right-leaning bloc that advocates scrapping Japan’s food tax and banning corporate donations.

Advertisement

“I will make Japan’s economy stronger and reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations,” Takaichi said after her confirmation.

She has pledged to bring more women into politics, aiming for what she called “Nordic levels” of representation in her cabinet. Reports suggest she may appoint Satsuki Katayama as finance minister and Kimi Onoda as economic security minister — potential firsts in their own right.

Japan continues to lag on gender parity, ranking 118th out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report. Women currently hold just about 15% of seats in the lower house of parliament.