'A Shinde was killed to save an Apte': Uddhav Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray lambasts Eknath Shinde govt over Badlapur sexual assault case

Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Uddhav Sena, has condemned the disturbing events in Badlapur, describing them as not only a failure of governance under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but also an affront to basic human dignity. Thackeray highlighted the ordeal of a mother who had to make repeated visits to the police station to file a complaint, illustrating what he called the administration’s breakdown. In a sharp critique of a recent police encounter, Thackeray suggested that the killing of a "Shinde" was orchestrated to shield an "Apte," hinting at deeper corruption and injustice within the current regime.

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually abusing two young girls at a Badlapur school, was killed in a police encounter on Monday. Meanwhile, Tushar Apte, who serves as the secretary of the trust running the school, is reported to have links to the BJP, according to a India Today fact-check.

In a related development, the Bombay High Court has come down strongly against the Maharashtra police for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The court suggested that foul play may have been involved and demanded an independent investigation to uncover the truth.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, warned that if the ongoing inquiry is found lacking, the court would be compelled to issue stricter directives.