'A well-planned conspiracy...': Akhilesh questions Sambhal violence timing; links it to...

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, on Tuesday questioned the timing of the violence in Sambhal during the Lok Sabha session. During the Question Hour, Yadav indirectly accused the BJP of hatching a "well-planned conspiracy" to dampen the harmony of the district.

He claimed that the Sambhal mosque survey the violence in Sambhal after that, which left 5 people dead and dozens injured, was orchestrated to divert attention from irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Yadav said that the local court ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal without listening to the Muslim side.

The Samajwadi Party chief also said that another survey was conducted on November 24 when people gathered to know the reason behind it.

"Bypolls were supposed to be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 13, but it was postponed to November 20... A murder case should be filed against police and administration and they should be suspended so that people can get justice."

Furthermore, he also hinted at a power tussle between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is a fight between Delhi and Lucknow. Those sitting in Lucknow want to reach Delhi in the same way that those in the national capital came to power.”

Amping up his attack on the BJP, Yadav said that the saffron party and its allies' discourse of excavating historical structures across the country would destroy brotherhood and harmony.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Amroha Kanwar Tanwar Singh refuted Yadav's allegations. In a conversation with CNN-News18, the BJP MP said no one died in the police firing and people died in the firing by protestors.

"What happened in Sambhal is similar to what we saw in the Sabarmati Report. Akhilesh is speaking all lies," he said. On November 24, Violence erupted in Sambhal after a court-ordered team went to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

As a result, 5 people lost their lives in the violence and dozens were injured including 20 police personnel. The court ordered the survey after a petition was filed claiming that a Harihar temple once stood where the mosque is.