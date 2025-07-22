‘Aadhaar doesn’t help…’: Election Commission to not include Aadhaar in Bihar roll revision; clarifies citizenship issue

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided not to include Aadhaar as a standalone document in the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, justifying that Aadhaar is merely proof of identity and cannot sufficiently establish eligibility under Article 326. In its affidavit, the ECI noted that "Aadhaar does not help in screening the eligibility under Article 326. However, this is not to say that Aadhaar cannot be used to supplement other documents to prove eligibility. It is for this reason that the list is indicative and not exhaustive."

The poll body has collected enumeration forms from 90.12 per cent of the 7.9 crore electorate in Bihar, and if deceased individuals and those who have permanently shifted are considered, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has effectively covered 94.68 per cent of the electorate. This exercise aims to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Responding to opposition claims that the SIR in Bihar is a 'citizenship screening' exercise that might lead to disenfranchisement, the ECI assured the Supreme Court that citizenship would not be terminated if an individual is found ineligible for registration. The ECI's intervention aims at "enabling the constitutional right to vote" without mass disenfranchisement.

Moreover, the ECI emphasised its authority to request proof of citizenship to facilitate voting rights, stating that "No parliamentary law can oust this jurisdiction of the ECI." This statement underscores the ECI's role in upholding electoral integrity.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to halt the electoral roll revision exercise but questioned its timing, given its proximity to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The court also suggested considering Aadhaar, voter ID card, and ration card as valid documents, although these are not part of the current 11-document list for verification.

The ECI highlighted that only 0.01 per cent of the electorate remains untraceable despite multiple verification attempts. The last date for form collection is set for July 25. The aim of the exercise is to prevent the inclusion of ineligible voters while ensuring no eligible voter is excluded.

In its defence, the ECI accused petitioners of relying on "unreliable" newspaper articles and misleading narratives. The poll body also pointed out that political parties opposing the revision are actively participating in the process. The commission remains steadfast in its approach to maintaining a clean voter list.