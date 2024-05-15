AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia, until May 30 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The case had stemmed from the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 and was initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia listed as one of the prime accused.

Related Articles

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody following his virtual appearance before the court, as his previous judicial custody had expired today, i.e. May 15.

Moreover, the court has deferred the hearing on the framing of charges against Sisodia in compliance with the directives issued by the Delhi High Court, based on an appeal lodged by one of the accused, Arun Pillai.

Last year, on March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi in connection with the liquor policy case.

During the bail plea proceedings, Sisodia's legal representative argued for his release, highlighting that both the ED and CBI continue to make arrests related to the excise policy case, indicating a prolonged trial process.

Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be implicated as an accused in the money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy.