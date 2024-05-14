AAP to be made an accused in Delhi liquor policy case: ED tells High Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Delhi High Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be named as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, India Today reported on Tuesday. The central probe agency informed the court that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed very soon in the case.

The probe agency told this during the hearing of bail petitions filed by Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy CM, who is also an accused in the case. The agency opposed Sisodia's bail plea in the High Court, saying concerted efforts are being made by the accused to delay the trial in the case.

The agency has filed seven chargesheets in the liquor scam case, with the latest on Friday, naming BRS leader K Kavitha and four others as accused. As many as 18 people have been arrested, including Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 and Kavitha on March 15. Kejriwal has been given interim bail till June 1.

The ED alleges that Rs 45 crore "kickbacks", out of the Rs 100 crore "bribe" provided by the 'South Group', were used by the AAP for the Goa assembly election campaign in 2022 and it called Arvind Kejriwal the "kingpin" of the scam.

In its latest chargesheet, the ED alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group,' which has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in Delhi. The agency earlier said Kavitha was "one of the kingpins, a key conspirator and beneficiary of the Delhi excise policy scam".

"K Kavitha orchestrated a deal with Arvind Kejriwal, then deputy chief minister and minister of excise Manish Sisodia, wherein she along with other members of the South Group paid them kickbacks through a string of intermediaries and middlemen. In exchange for the kickbacks paid to the leaders of AAP she had access to the policy formulation and was offered provisions to ensure favourable position to her," the ED had claimed.

The central agency alleged Kavitha was "involved" in various activities relating to proceeds of crime to the tune of at least Rs 292.8 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)