Boost for Kejriwal: AAP records 10-fold surge in Gujarat local body polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a setback in Surat but posted significant gains across Gujarat's local body elections, lifting its tally more than tenfold and signalling an expansion in the state.

From 69 seats in the previous cycle, the party said it had crossed the 650-mark, reflecting gains in urban, rural and tribal regions.

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The mixed result came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained overwhelming dominance, winning all 15 municipal corporations and 33 of Gujarat's 34 district panchayats.

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AAP won the lone remaining district panchayat in Narmada, a symbolic breakthrough that party leaders projected as evidence of changing political currents.

गुजरात की जनता का आभार



पिछले एक महीने में 170 से अधिक FIR दर्ज होने और हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार कर जेल में डाले जाने के बावजूद भी जनता ने हमें भरपूर समर्थन दिया। आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपनी सीटों में लगभग 10 गुना से अधिक वृद्धि की है। पिछली बार हमने 69 सीटें जीती थीं, और अभी… — Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) April 28, 2026

The sharpest setback for AAP came in Surat. The party, which had won 27 seats in the previous municipal election, was reduced to just four seats as the BJP tightened its grip on the city.

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In Ahmedabad, the BJP won 146 of 192 seats in another commanding victory.

Even so, AAP pointed to gains beyond major cities. In the tribal belt of Dediapada, the party won all 11 district panchayat seats, while the BJP failed to win any there.

The party also said it secured victories in more than 10 taluka panchayats and won 10 of 16 seats in Bagasara taluka panchayat in Amreli district.

AAP's Isudan Gadhvi said the results came despite pressure on party workers. "The Aam Aadmi Party has seen an increase of almost 10 times in its seats. Last time, we won 69 seats, and according to the current trends, we are winning approximately 650 seats," he said.

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"The Aam Aadmi Party has secured a majority in the Narmada District Panchayat. Out of Gujarat's 34 districts, we won 1 district panchayat, while Congress didn't win even one. We have achieved victories in more than 10 taluka panchayats," he state, adding that his party won all 11 district panchayat seats in the Dediapada Assembly constituency, while the BJP scored zero.

The Congress failed to secure control of any district panchayat, underlining the BJP's continued dominance and AAP's emergence as a more visible challenger in parts of the state.