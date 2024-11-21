AAP to release first candidate list for Delhi assembly elections 2025 today? Here's what we know

The political affairs committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to meet on Thursday to announce the first list of candidates for the Delhi assembly polls due in February this year.

The PAC headed by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will meet at the party office to discuss the names of candidates who will contest in the polls, sources within the party told news agency PTI. Previously, Kejriwal said tickets will be distributed on the basis of work, public opinion and winnability of the probable candidates.

Addressing AAP workers on Monday, Kejriwal further said that he will not give tickets to any of his relatives, acquaintances and friends.

Kejriwal likened the upcoming Delhi elections to a 'dharmayudh', akin to the one in the Mahabharata. He said that the divine forces are on AAP's side, citing the party's victory in the mayoral elections "despite the BJP's concerted efforts to seize control".

The AAP national convenor further listed the AAP's achievements, which included taking credit for building 10,000 kms of roads in Delhi's colonies.

He said that the BJP could match this feat in the 20 states where it holds power. Further taking aim at the BJP, Kejriwal said: "We are giving six free revdis -- electricity, water, education, health, pilgrimage, and bus travel for women. To stop these facilities, the BJP wants to grab power in Delhi."

The former Delhi CM also questioned the BJP on what has the Centre done for the people in the past 10 years and why should people vote for the saffron party. He further said that the AAP is a small party with limited resources much unlike the BJP.

He added: "The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve."

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP won 62 out of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.