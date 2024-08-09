Kejriwal will also come out soon: AAP's Manish Sisodia after walking out of Tihar Jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was released from jail on Friday evening, marking the end of nearly 18 months behind bars. His release came on the same day the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Sisodia had been detained in connection with alleged corruption and money laundering offences tied to the contentious Delhi excise policy scam.

Coming out of the Tihar jail, Sisodia said: "I got bail from the power of the constitution. Now, Kejriwal will also come out soon."

He added: "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb."

#WATCH | Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..." pic.twitter.com/h1gTomCm5r — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

VIDEO | AAP leader Manish Sisodia (@msisodia), granted bail by Supreme Court, walks out of Tihar Jail after 17 months. pic.twitter.com/C9xb2Ao5lE August 9, 2024

AAP leaders and party workers were present at Gate number 3 of Tihar Jail to receive the party leader, Manish Sisodia, amidst tightened security during his release. It is anticipated that Sisodia will promptly proceed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence following his release.

The SC allowed bail to Sisodia in both Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases and ordered him to be released on payment of Rs 10 lakh in bail bonds. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

Earlier in the day, the apex court noted that the nearly 18-month imprisonment of Sisodia as a gross injustice. It raised significant concerns regarding the trial court and the Delhi High Court's oversight in recognising the infringement on Sisodia's basic right to freedom by detaining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader "indefinitely".

"In a matter pertaining to the life and liberty of a citizen - which is one of the most sacrosanct rights guaranteed by the Constitution - a citizen cannot be made to run from pillar to post," a bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan said.

Sisodia filed two distinct petitions for bail. One pertained to the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while the other related to the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His initial arrests were carried out by the CBI on February 26 and the ED on March 9 of the previous year.