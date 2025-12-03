Corona Remedies IPO opens 8 Dec, check price band, issue size and other key details

The initial public offering of Corona Remedies, a domestic pharmaceutical company, will be open for subscription from 8 December to 10 December. The anchor book opens on 5 December. Investors can bid within a fixed price band of Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share, with a face value of Rs 10. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 14 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,868 at the upper end.

For small high net worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application is 196 shares (Rs 2,08,152), while big HNIs must apply for at least 952 shares (Rs 10 lakh). The total issue size is Rs 655.37 crore, fully comprising an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 61.71 lakh shares by promoters and existing investors.

The IPO allocates 35% of shares to retail investors, 50% to qualified institutional buyers, and 15% to non-institutional investors. Lead managers include JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Kotak Capital, with Bigshare Services as registrar.

Existing shareholders such as Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust will sell their stakes via the OFS. Due to the exclusive OFS structure, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The anticipated post-listing market capitalisation is Rs 6,495 crore.

Corona Remedies focuses on branded pharmaceutical formulations in India, with product lines in women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas.

The company has been recognised as the second fastest growing among the top 30 Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) players in domestic sales from MAT June 2022 to MAT June 2025, posting a domestic sales CAGR of 16.77% compared to the sector's 9.21% during the period, as reported by CRISIL Intelligence.