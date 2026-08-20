Abhijeet Dipke demands Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse’s resignation over poor schools

Dipke questions ministers over school conditions

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said many schools still did not have proper classrooms, benches, toilets or safe access roads. He alleged that students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals".

"It is a question of students' lives.

"When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Don't Miss: 45+ hours a week in India: IMF study busts myth that getting richer means working less

Advertisement

Dipke called on people to hold elected representatives and ministers accountable for the state of government schools, irrespective of political affiliation.

"People should also tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education. For politics, we come out of our homes with flags of caste and community. Similarly, we should come out for the schools of our children," he said.

Future of kids can get affected

Taking aim at political campaigns centred on religion, Dipke said the focus should instead be on the future of children.

"These people keep saying that religion is in danger. The religion did not end in so many years, and it is coming to an end in your tenure? The religion will not go anywhere, but the future of kids can get affected."

Advertisement

He also said ministers and MLAs should consider sending their own children to government schools to understand the difficulties faced by students.

Dipke calls for Dada Bhuse’s resignation

Asked whether Dada Bhuse should continue as school education minister, Dipke said, "The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post. If the government wants to understand the urgency of improving government schools, ministers and elected representatives should send their own children to study in these schools."

Dipke alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to make substantial improvements in government schools despite being in power for years.

"Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate benches. If these basic problems could not be resolved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved," he said.

He added that the CJP, along with local residents, would continue to raise concerns over school infrastructure and push for safe transport facilities for students who have to walk several kilometres to attend classes.

Must Read: Why has Green AI/Data Centre proposal in Andaman & Nicobar been withdrawn?

Snakebite reports raise safety concerns

Dipke also referred to reports of children allegedly dying from snakebites in schools, saying such incidents highlighted concerns over student safety.

Advertisement

He raised concerns about unhygienic conditions at the school inspected by the CJP team, alleging that accumulated scrap and garbage behind the premises had created an environment conducive to the presence of snakes.

According to Dipke, inspections carried out by the CJP had already prompted authorities to initiate some work at schools.

CJP leader urges people to raise their voice

Dipke said greater public participation was necessary to strengthen democratic accountability and encouraged more organisations and movements to raise issues affecting ordinary people.

"People have begun finding their voice again. More organisations and movements should emerge in a democracy. The more people come forward and speak, the stronger our democracy will become," he said.

Gen Z could become key electoral force by 2029

Speaking about Gen Z, Dipke said young people would emerge as a significant electoral force by the 2029 elections and political parties would have to pay greater attention to their concerns.

He said the government should also address the needs of children currently studying in schools, warning that young voters would hold governments accountable if their issues continued to be ignored.

He further warned that protests could spread across villages if the condition of government schools did not improve.

Advertisement

Dipke questions Latur NEET paper leak probe

Dipke also commented on the CBI investigation into the NEET paper leak case in Latur, alleging that the probe appeared to be focused on lower-level accused while senior people involved in the alleged wrongdoing were being protected.

"It is difficult to believe that such a case could have taken place without the involvement of senior officials in the system.

Merely arresting a few lower-level persons and claiming action is not enough," he said.

Through the 'School Thik Karo' campaign, Dipke said the CJP would continue pushing for better infrastructure, safer access to schools and greater accountability from ministers and elected representatives.