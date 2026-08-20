A shift in market leadership

After a phase in which broader markets carried the rally, Azeez believes leadership may now rotate toward frontline names. “From a market segment standpoint, more important than sector, I would say large caps will deliver better,” he said, underlining that the call is rooted in changing foreign investor behaviour rather than short-term momentum.

The timing is significant. Indian equities have recently shown signs of stabilising after a prolonged losing streak, even as domestic institutional investors continued to cushion the market against foreign outflows. In that backdrop, a revival in FII participation could materially alter the performance equation between large caps and the broader market.

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MSCI review seen as the trigger

The core of Azeez’s argument lies in MSCI’s emerging market index reviews. He pointed out that from November 2024 to May 2026, India’s weight in the index had declined in seven consecutive reviews. That trend, he said, has now shown its first reversal in the August review, with India’s weight inching up to 11.9% from 11.8% in May.

This was the first review after seven consecutive quarterly reviews in which India’s weight moved higher. According to Azeez, that shift was an early signal that foreign investors would turn positive again, a view he said he had flagged as early as June-end.

Why foreign flows matter now

The implication for investors is straightforward: if passive and active foreign money starts returning, large-cap stocks are likely to be the first port of call. These companies typically dominate benchmark indices and absorb institutional flows more directly than mid and small-cap counters.

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Azeez said the positive trend in July and August FII flows reflects the impact of the August review, and added that the November review could also be 'marginally favoring India' while being negative for markets such as Korea and Taiwan. If that plays out, India’s large-cap universe could continue to attract incremental global allocations.

Broader market implications

The message for investors is not that broader markets have lost relevance, but that the next phase of the rally may look different from the last one. “Broader markets have brought us thus far in the financial year,” Azeez said, but the return of FIIs could now tilt the balance toward larger, more liquid names.

For a market searching for durable leadership after volatility and range-bound trade, that may be the clearest signal yet that the recovery story is entering a new phase.