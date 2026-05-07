'Abhishek Banerjee plotted this murder, iska jawab milega': Arjun Singh warns after Suvendu aide killing

West Bengal's post-election political tensions intensified further on Thursday after BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that Abhishek Banerjee was behind the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath.

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Rath was shot dead late Wednesday night in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district in what police suspected was a planned and targeted attack. The killing comes amid heightened political tension in the state following the BJP's sweeping Assembly election victory that ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

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'They want to send a message'

Launching a direct attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Arjun Singh alleged political involvement behind the murder. "Abhishek Banerjee is behind this murder. They want to send a message that even though they are not in power, they are still a force," Singh said. "They are fools; they will get their answer."

Singh doubled down on the allegation on Thursday, claiming the attack bore signs of a professionally executed operation. "If this is post-poll violence or done by Abhishek Banerjee is a matter of investigation. This is a planned murder where a sharpshooter did the job. Abhishek Banerjee has some police officials who do this only. This is Abhishek Banerjee's doing," he said.

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#WATCH | Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas | BJP leader Arjun Singh, says, "Abhishek Banerjee has orchestrated this murder. They want to send a message that even though we are not in power, we are still a force to be reckoned with over you. They are fools; they will get their… pic.twitter.com/zoqmuxeVA6 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Police probe contract killing angle

West Bengal Police said investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas and have formed several teams to trace the attackers. Police are also probing whether contract killers were involved in the murder.

According to preliminary information, Rath’s vehicle was intercepted near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing.

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Rath was returning home to Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the attack took place. His driver, Buddhadeb Bera, also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital.

Investigators believe six to ten rounds were fired during the attack. The assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates. Police suspect sophisticated firearms were used.

Preliminary forensic inputs suggest the attackers may have used Glock 47X pistols. "A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Preliminary findings suggest four motorcycles may have been involved in intercepting Rath’s vehicle before the attackers fired multiple rounds from close range. "A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of Rath’s car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," DGP Siddhinath Gupta said. “We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot."

