'Account hacked,' say Karachi port authorities minutes after claims of Indian Navy strike

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) authorities on Friday said that their account was hacked and that the port is safe and secure. "The account was hacked! Karachi Port is safe and secure!"

The post comes after KPT said that the port has sustained heavy damage after a strike by India. In this post, KPT said that emergency efforts are underway and updates on restoration will be provided regularly.

"Karachi Port has sustained heavy damage following a strike by India, resulting in unacceptable loss of property. Emergency response efforts are underway. Updates on restoration will be provided regularly. We stand resilient," the Karachi Port Trust's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

KPT's now-deleted post

The post comes almost two hours of the handle claiming that the reports of a naval attack by India are "completely false and baseless". It also claimed that ship traffic, shipping and cargo handling at the port are continuing as usual.

Karachi Port Trust's official account is not the only Pakistani social media handle that was hacked. The social media account of the Pakistan government's Economic Affairs Division is currently unavailable.

When one tries to access the account, the users are met with a message: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Earlier in the day, the EADGOP claimed that its account was hacked after a post went viral in which the Pakistan government appealed to its "international partners" for more loans after heavy losses inflicted on it in the fight against India.

“Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast (sic),” the post read.

The development comes amid worsening border tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks on India's Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab. India's defense forces intercepted all threats, preventing significant damage. This escalation followed India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack.