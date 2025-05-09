Indian Navy opens front against Pakistan after 1971, hits Karachi port; several blasts heard 

Amid escalations with Pakistan, India has launched a major attack at Karachi Port. Explosions have been heard in the southern Pakistan city of Karachi near the port, according to several news reports.

It is the first time after 1971, the Indian Navy opened front against Pakistan. The Navy has reportedly launched missile strikes on key Pakistani naval bases, causing major destruction and panic along Pakistan’s coastline.

The Western Fleet of Indian Navy operating from Mumbai is completely deployed and ready if any kind of attack happens in these areas they are completely ready for retribution and response.

In December 1971, during the Indo-Pakistan War, the Indian Navy launched two daring naval strikes on Karachi, Pakistan’s most vital port city and naval headquarters.

Operation Trident (December 4, 1971): India launched a surprise night attack using missile boats—INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer—escorted by two anti-submarine corvettes. The strike sank two Pakistani destroyers (PNS Khyber and PNS Muhafiz) and badly damaged the Karachi oil storage facility, causing massive explosions and fires visible for miles.

India suffered no casualties in this attack.

December 4 is now observed as Indian Navy Day in commemoration of this operation.

Operation Python (December 8, 1971): Four days later, India followed up with another strike using INS Vinash and two frigates.

This attack targeted merchant ships and infrastructure near Karachi port, sinking three vessels and further crippling Pakistani fuel supplies.

Together, Trident and Python devastated Pakistan’s naval logistics, and the Karachi port was rendered nearly non-functional for the rest of the war.

Pakistan on Thursday escalated the tense situation by targeting civilian and military areas with a swarm of drones, missiles and intense artillery shelling. While India on May 7 targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) as part of Operation Sindoor, it specified that no Pakistani military infrastructure was targeted. However, late on Thursday evening, India launched a counterattack on the Pakistani city of Lahore.

On Thursday night, Pakistan targeted areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan with drones. India activated its air defence system and shot down the swarm of drones and eight missiles that were directed at vital installations.