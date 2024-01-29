Actor Thalapathy Vijay's political party to be named 'Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam': Report

The political party that actor Thalapathy Vijay will float ahead of Lok Sabha polls will reportedly be named Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam (TMK). Hindustan Times reported on Monday that full details including party name, flag will be officially released in the first week of February.

Actor Vijay has a massive fan following in Tamil Nadu and has been involved in various public welfare activities.

His fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been active in political programmes and contested in Tamil Nadu local body elections as well.

The actor even visited the southern districts of Tamil Nadu battered by floods in December to provide relief material to the affected people.

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu. He's expected to stop acting in movies after that and would channel his energies into his political aspirations.

Vijay had in the past indicated that he would make his political debut in 2026. However, his fans had urged him to initiate registering his party at the earliest, reported India Today last week.

