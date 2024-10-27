Actor Vijay's first political rally today: Another 'star' rises in Tamil politics; will he succeed?

Months after announcing his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Tamil superstar Vijay is set to reveal his political vision and agenda at his first public meeting today in Vikravandi, Tamil Nadu. This rally marks the official beginning of Vijay’s political journey as he gears up to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, further intensifying the political landscape that has long been dominated by the Dravidian giants, the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay, known for his top-grossing films, confirmed his political ambitions in February 2024 by launching TVK. His entry has been closely watched, with many comparing it to past cinema icons like MG Ramachandran (MGR), Jayalalithaa, and Kamal Haasan, all of whom ventured into Tamil politics with varying degrees of success.

The 50-year-old actor-turned-politician plans to contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. While his public statements suggest that he will largely align with the prevailing political currents in Tamil Nadu, one of his key positions so far has been opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a controversial subject in the southern state.

The rally's setup offered insights into Vijay’s ideological leanings. Alongside posters of the actor, the venue prominently featured cutouts of EV Ramasamy Periyar, the Dravidian movement’s founding father, and social reformer BR Ambedkar. Also displayed was a cutout of K Kamaraj, a veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister, indicating that Vijay's party may lean toward a Dravidian-reformist ethos.

Supporters began gathering at the rally site early, despite the scorching sun, eager to witness Vijay’s maiden political speech. Fans affectionately call him Thalapathy (commander), and their enthusiasm reflects the actor’s deep-rooted popularity, which now aims to extend into the political arena.

Vijay joins a long list of Tamil cinema figures who have transitioned into politics. MGR is credited with setting the trend in 1972 by forming the AIADMK after being ousted from the DMK. MGR's political career saw him become Chief Minister for a decade until his death in 1987. His successor, Jayalalithaa, also an actor-turned-politician, ruled the state multiple times.

In recent years, Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 but has yet to see significant electoral success. Vijayakanth, another actor, made an impact with his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005, even becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly at one point. While superstar Rajinikanth also announced political ambitions, he later backed out due to health concerns.

Tamil Nadu's electoral politics is fiercely contested, with the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK deeply entrenched. The BJP, under state chief K Annamalai, is also making inroads, further complicating the scenario. As Vijay steps onto the political stage, it remains to be seen if he can convert his star power into political clout. Today's rally will offer the first glimpse of Vijay's political strategy as he outlines his vision for Tamil Nadu.

