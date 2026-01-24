Adani Ports to invest Rs 16,000 crore in Vizhinjam seaport's second phase expansion: Report

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is set to carry out the second phase of development of the Vizhinjam seaport, with an estimated investment of around Rs 16,000 crore. The announcement is expected to be made during the inaugural ceremony scheduled for Saturday evening, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the project, PTI reported.

The second phase aims to elevate Vizhinjam into the largest transshipment hub in the Indian sub-continent. This expansion will significantly enhance the port's capacity by adding 4.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to its existing operational capacity.

Currently the most advanced and fully automated transshipment hub in India, Vizhinjam's phase 2 development will incorporate cutting-edge automation technologies and equipment. Key additions include 21 automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 45 automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CMRG) cranes, a rail handling yard, and state-of-the-art electrical and automation systems.

The second phase will also focus on expanding the port's berths, dredging, and reclamation efforts to increase operational capacity. Additionally, it will involve the construction of the deepest breakwater in India, extending 920 meters at a depth of 21 meters, as per the PTI report.

In line with sustainability efforts, phase 2 will include the deployment of green technologies, such as electric vehicle charging stations, and the construction of critical infrastructure like an electrical substation, sewage treatment plant, and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) fencing.

This ambitious expansion of Vizhinjam seaport is expected to further bolster India's position in global maritime trade.

Vizhinjam seaport

Located in the southern Indian state of Kerala, the Vizhinjam seaport is a key maritime project designed to handle the growing demand for transshipment activities in the region. Commissioned in 2023, the port is strategically positioned to serve as a major hub for global shipping, particularly for the transshipment of containers. Its deep draft and modern infrastructure make it an ideal location for large vessels.

Notable container carriers that have already docked at Vizhinjam include major global shipping lines such as MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), Maersk Line, and CMA CGM, underlining the port's capacity to accommodate some of the world's largest container ships.

Key features