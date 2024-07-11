‘New era in India’s maritime logistics...’: Gautam Adani hails berthing of first mothership at Vizhinjam Port

The country’s first deepwater transshipment facility Vizhinjam Port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala received its first mothership on July 11. The facility operated by Adani Ports welcomed ‘San Fernando’, a vessel of the world’s second-largest shipping company Maersk, with over 2,000 containers on it creating history.

The giant ship was given the traditional water salute following which she berthed successfully. With the arrival of the first mother ship, Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business.

Gautam Adani, Chaiman of Adani Group, hailed the achievement in a post on X (formally Twitter). “Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India’s entry into global transshipment and ushers in a new era in India’s maritime logistics,” he wrote.

The official function will take place on July 12. It will be attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani.

Soon after the official inauguration, the mothership will move to its next destination at Colombo and after that many more ships are scheduled to arrive with cargo.

The official completion of the first phase of the port will be completed tomorrow, which has a 3,000-metre breakwater and 800-metre container berth ready.

Speaking on the achievement, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, in India, we have always been looking to develop transshipment hub for the container ships. Because of the lack of it, our opportunity has always been diverted to other nations. Many more transshipment hubs will be built in India, this is one of them.”

Vadhavan Port is also coming which will have the capacity of 23.2 million queues, that is one of the top 10 containers ports in the world. These facilities will be developed in both West Coast, East Coast. We want to become leader in Maritime Sector in the world, the minister added.

The Rs 7,600-crore transhipment deepwater multipurpose seaport project in Vizhinjam is being executed by Adani Ports and SEZ Private Limited on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model.

Vizhinjam Port is also the first semi-automated container terminal in the country and will also be a global bunkering hub, supplying clean and green fuels like hydrogen and ammonia. Full-fledged commercial operations at the facility will commence within a few months.

The second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and will be one of the greenest ports in the world. It is also strategically located as it is just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.