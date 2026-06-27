A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on June 27, with tremors felt in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi-NCR. Netizens took to social media to report the quake. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 215 km.

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The latest tremor came amid a series of recent earthquakes in the region and elsewhere. In the 24 hours starting June 26, Pakistan recorded four earthquakes, including a 5.5-magnitude tremor in Balochistan. A day earlier, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near eastern Honshu in Japan. In Venezuela, a fresh 4.9-magnitude quake hit off Aragua days after two powerful earthquakes, as rescue efforts continued and the death toll rose.

#WATCH | J&K: Earthquake tremors felt in Srinagar and other parts of the region after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan. https://t.co/PRjYYF7S8G pic.twitter.com/93F1AOsalZ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the strongest of the four earthquakes recorded in Pakistan struck at 8.36 am local time on Saturday at a depth of 40 km. Its epicentre was in Pakistan's Balochistan region near coordinates 30.271°N and 69.733°E.

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That tremor was preceded by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 6.15 am local time on Saturday, which occurred at a depth of 10 km. Two other tremors had hit Balochistan on June 25: a 4.5-magnitude earthquake at 10.55 am, followed by a 4.7-magnitude quake at 11.27 am. Both originated at a depth of 10 km.

The Afghanistan earthquake also came a day after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near eastern Honshu in Japan on June 25, the EMSC said. The quake was at a depth of 20 km.

In Venezuela, a fresh earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck off Aragua on Saturday, days after two earthquakes flattened buildings in the country. The death toll from the twin earthquakes climbed to nearly 1,000 as rescue operations entered their second day, with residents describing the state response as inadequate and pointing to limited resources.

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International rescue teams and humanitarian aid began arriving in the worst-affected parts of Caracas and surrounding regions nearly 48 hours after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck.

Government figures put the confirmed death toll in Venezuela at 920, with 3,360 people injured and 172 still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings. An online platform collecting reports of missing people had registered more than 50,000 cases by Friday afternoon.

The latest earthquake in Afghanistan, the cluster of tremors in Pakistan, the earlier quake in Japan, and the fresh aftershock in Venezuela together marked a series of seismic developments reported over the past two days.