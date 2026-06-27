From 175-tonne thrust to future Moon missions: Why ISRO's latest engine test is a game changer 

India's next generation of space missions moved a step closer to reality this week as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed a critical hot test of its indigenous semi-cryogenic engine. The achievement may not have launched a rocket into orbit, but it validated the heart of an engine that is expected to power the country's future heavy-lift launch vehicles and significantly expand its space capabilities.

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Conducted on June 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu, the test saw the engine's power head operate steadily at 175 tonnes of thrust — about 88% of its designed capacity. The successful firing marks one of the most significant milestones in India's first indigenous semi-cryogenic engine programme.

The power head, which includes critical systems such as the gas generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner and associated control mechanisms, performed as expected during the hot test. The thrust chamber was excluded from this phase, allowing engineers to validate the integrated operation of the engine's core systems under near-full-load conditions.

The engine uses liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidiser and kerosene as fuel, a combination widely regarded as more efficient and economical than conventional liquid propulsion systems. Once fully qualified, it is expected to replace the liquid core stage of the existing Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) while also serving as the primary propulsion system for ISRO's ambitious Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

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The benefits extend well beyond a new engine. The semi-cryogenic propulsion system is expected to boost payload capacity, improve launch efficiency and lower mission costs, enabling India to undertake more demanding commercial, scientific and deep-space missions.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan described the latest test as a "major achievement and milestone," noting that engineers had successfully demonstrated close to 90% of the engine's thrust capability without the thrust chamber. He said the organisation is now preparing for the complete engine hot test, which will target the full 200-tonne thrust.

The chairman also provided an update on India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan. He said the mission remains technology-intensive and requires extensive human-rating of the launch vehicle before astronauts can be sent into space. ISRO plans to conduct three uncrewed missions before the first crewed flight, with announcements on the mission schedule expected soon.

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The successful semi-cryogenic engine test comes at a time when India's space programme is expanding on multiple fronts—from satellite launches and planetary exploration to human spaceflight and commercial launch services. Developing an indigenous engine of this class also reduces dependence on foreign technologies while strengthening India's long-term launch capabilities.

The next milestone will be the full-scale hot test at 200 tonnes of thrust. If successful, it will bring ISRO one step closer to deploying a new generation of launch vehicles capable of carrying heavier payloads farther into space, reinforcing India's ambitions to emerge as a leading global space power.