Rs 33 per share dividend announced; check record date, other details

Escorts Kubota Ltd has fixed July 3, 2026 (Friday), as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 33 per share for FY26. The company said the dividend has been recommended by its board and will be paid only after shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

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If approved, the final dividend of Rs 33 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 each will take Escorts Kubota's total dividend payout for FY26 to Rs 51 per equity share, after the special dividend of Rs 18 per share paid earlier in the fiscal year.

The company has also announced that its 80th AGM will be held on 15 July 2026 through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, in line with regulatory guidelines.

In an exchange filing, Escorts Kubota said shareholders holding shares in demat form must be reflected as beneficial owners by the close of business on July 3 to qualify for the final dividend. The company added that the dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the meeting.

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Q4 FY26 earnings

The dividend announcement came alongside the company's March 2026 quarter earnings. Escorts Kubota reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 320.5 crore for Q4 FY26, up 18 per cent from Rs 271.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 21.4 per cent to Rs 2,968.2 crore from Rs 2,444.9 crore a year earlier, while consolidated EBITDA increased 32.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 380.5 crore.

Brokerage view

Axis Direct said, "Management remains focused on long-term growth through new product launches, localisation, export expansion, captive financing, and planned greenfield expansion. However, management expects the domestic tractor industry to remain broadly flat in FY27 amid a high base, commodity inflation, and monsoon-related uncertainties." The domestic brokerage trimmed its 12-month target price to Rs 3,530 from Rs 3,590 earlier, while maintaining a 'HOLD' rating on the stock.

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Stock performance

Shares of Escorts Kubota rose 0.54 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 2,948.30 during the holiday-shortened week. At this level, the stock is down 22.81 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.