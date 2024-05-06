After Delhi-NCR, now several Ahmedabad schools get terror threat mails, bomb squad deployed

Several schools in Ahmedabad received emails threatening to blow up these institutions on May 6. Authorities of the affected schools contacted the police control room about the incident. With the schools shut due to summer vacations, no major action was taken regarding the safety of children.

The schools that got the threat emails were -- Delhi Public School (Bopal), Anand Niketan (Bopal), Asia English School (Vastrapur), Calorex School (Ghatlodiya), Amrita Vidyalaya (Ghatlodiya), New Noble School and ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya (Chandkheda), according to a India Today report.

Police teams reached various schools in the city with bomb squads after receiving information about the threatening emails.

Police said that threat emails were sent from a domain outside India and an police investigation into the incident is on.

Police said there was nothing to panic and an alert was issued a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. Polling in 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will be held on May 7 (Tuesday).

Last week, more than 150 schools across Delhi-NCR and one in Lucknow received bomb threat emails, prompting mass evacuations. The police said the threat emails sent to these schools were a hoax.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the IP address used to send the emails to over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR was from Russia, sources said. Delhi Police suspected that the IP address could be masked through a VPN.