After dream sprint, monsoon cools its heels; Bay of Bengal system to reignite its march north from June 11

The monsoon’s early burst in May brought a welcome break from India’s sweltering summer, cooling temperatures and curbing power demand. But after racing ahead of schedule across southern and northeastern regions, its advance has stalled.

Relief, however, may not be far: a new weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal around June 11 is expected to reignite its momentum and push the rains deeper into the northern heartland, according to the India Meteorological Department.

SD Sanap, a scientist at the IMD’s Pune office, confirmed that monsoon activity will remain subdued over the next few days but is expected to strengthen from June 11-12. “It will start covering the remaining parts of the country,” he said.

According to another IMD official, a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal will create favourable conditions for the monsoon to progress further north.

The monsoon officially began over Kerala on May 24 — its earliest in 16 years — and quickly swept across southern, northeastern, and parts of western India. But progress has paused since, as per IMD tracking charts.

Despite the brief stall, India’s weather office has predicted an above-average monsoon for the second consecutive year. The annual rains, vital for a nearly $4-trillion economy where agriculture employs over half the 1.4 billion population, contribute around 70% of yearly precipitation.

The early downpour helped ease scorching summer temperatures, particularly beneficial as power grids typically strain to meet heightened cooling and irrigation needs.

As a result, India’s power consumption dropped by over 4% in May to 148.71 billion units (BU), compared to 155.15 BU a year earlier. Experts attributed the fall to unseasonal rains and early monsoon showers.

“Consumption of electricity — especially by cooling appliances like desert coolers and air conditioners—was significantly reduced in May,” noted energy sector experts.

Peak power demand in May also slipped to around 231 GW, from the record 250 GW reached in May 2024. The previous high of 243.27 GW was set in September 2023. Government projections peg peak power demand for summer 2025 at 277 GW.

While demand is expected to stabilize in the coming months, the IMD has warned that India will continue facing hotter-than-usual weather through June. Central, Eastern, and Northwestern India are likely to see more heatwave days, with minimum temperatures remaining above normal across much of the country.

This year’s heat arrived well ahead of schedule. While 2024 saw its first heatwave on April 5 in Odisha, the 2025 season began as early as February 27-28 in Konkan and coastal Karnataka.