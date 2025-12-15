After fog-related crashes: NHAI steps up safety drive, enhances visibility measures across national highways 

As dense winter fog continues to severely reduce visibility on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a series of engineering and safety awareness measures to prevent accidents.

In a statement, NHAI said it is restoring missing or damaged road signage and studs, correcting faded road markings, and installing additional reflective markers to improve night-time visibility. Retro-reflective yellow stickers are also being placed on safety installations such as metal beam crash barriers. On highway construction stretches, authorities are strengthening barricading, installing diversion signs, and deploying solar-powered blinkers at median openings.

To enhance driver awareness, NHAI is using Variable Message Signs and electronic signboards to display fog alerts and speed limit advisories. Public Address Systems are being deployed in fog-prone areas, while electronic billboards, radio broadcasts, and social media platforms are being used for public service announcements. Motorists have also been advised to install reflective tapes on their vehicles.

NHAI has instructed its field offices to carry out weekly night-time inspections to assess visibility conditions. Highway Patrol vehicles equipped with blinking batons have been deployed near dense fog stretches, and officials and workers have been directed to wear reflective jackets. Coordination with local police, ambulance services, and municipal authorities has also been strengthened to ensure swift emergency response.

The safety push follows a series of fog-related accidents reported on Monday morning along the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and other roads in Haryana’s Nuh district.

The most severe accident occurred near Raniyala Patakpur village, where poor visibility triggered a pile-up involving 10 to 12 vehicles and two trucks. Two people — CISF Inspector Harish Kumar from Ambedkar Nagar in Alwar and Khalil from Jaipur — lost their lives in the crash. Four to five others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two additional accidents were reported near Banarsi village on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and on the Delhi–Alwar road near Ghaseda village. While no casualties were reported in those incidents, several vehicles were damaged.

Officials said dense fog had enveloped the Nuh district since early morning, significantly impacting visibility and traffic movement. Motorists have been urged to drive cautiously, maintain safe speeds, and avoid non-essential travel during foggy conditions.