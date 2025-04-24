After Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan issues fresh notice of missile test off its Karachi coast; Indian agencies on alert

In a sharp escalation of tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan has notified a surface-to-surface missile test in the Arabian Sea near Karachi, even as India imposed sweeping diplomatic and treaty-level penalties.

According to ANI, the missile test is scheduled for April 24–25 along Pakistan’s coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Indian defence agencies are closely monitoring the development. “Pakistan has issued a notification to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast... Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments,” defence sources told ANI.

This notification came within 48 hours of India taking major diplomatic and policy-level decisions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, revoking all SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals, and shutting down the Attari integrated checkpost.

The moves were finalised at a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs declared the treaty suspension would remain in effect “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

India has also:

Declared all Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors posted in New Delhi as persona non grata, giving them a week to leave the country.

Cancelled all Special Permission to Enter SAARC (SPES) visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

Ordered any Pakistani currently in India under such visas to leave within 48 hours.

Announced it would withdraw its own military advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures... Those who sponsored the act will be held accountable.”

The diplomatic backlash follows the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, where heavily armed militants from The Resistance Front (TRF) opened fire on tourists, leaving dozens dead and many injured. India believes the attack was timed to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir and was directly linked to terror infrastructure across the border.

In parallel, the Indian government has scheduled an all-party meeting at 6 pm on Thursday at the Parliament Annexe, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief political leaders. Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have been reaching out to party representatives, while senior ministers have held internal strategy sessions to assess the broader national security posture.