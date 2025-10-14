After two-month suspension, India to resume postal services to US from Oct 15

India Post on Tuesday announced that all categories of international postal services to the United States will resume from October 15, ending a two-month suspension triggered by new regulatory requirements introduced by US authorities.

"The Department of Posts is pleased to announce the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025," an official statement said.

Advertisement

The Department of Posts (DoP) said the suspension had been imposed through an office memorandum dated August 22, following the issuance of Executive Order 14324 by the US administration. The order introduced additional compliance norms for cross-border mail under the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) framework.

"The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties," India Post said.

Under the revised US tariff rule, the customs duty on postal shipments from India will now be applicable at a flat rate of 50 per cent of the declared consignment value.

India Post clarified that the new regime applies only to the import component handled by US authorities and does not affect India's postal tariff structure.

Advertisement

"Unlike courier or commercial consignments, no additional base or product-specific duties are levied on postal items," the statement said.

The department highlighted that this favourable duty structure will make postal exports more viable for small businesses. "This favourable duty structure substantially lowers the overall cost burden for exporters, making the postal channel a more affordable and competitive logistics option for MSMEs, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce exporters," the statement said.

India Post also confirmed that there would be no change in postal rates or additional service charges for facilitating the new Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Qualified Party (QP) arrangements required under CBP rules.

"The postal tariffs will remain unchanged, ensuring that exporters continue to benefit from affordable international delivery rates while complying with the revised US import requirements. This measure has been introduced to maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India's exports through the postal channel," the Department of Posts added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

