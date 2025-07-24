Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections 2025, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said that he would contest the polls from the Mahua assembly constituency regardless of whether the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gives him a ticket or not.

Yadav told India Today in an exclusive conversation that he would fight from Mahua as an Independent candidate. Uncertainty over his RJD ticket stems from his ouster after publicly revealing his relationship with Anushka Yadav in May.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The people of Mahua only want me to contest from here. They are saying that if anyone else from the RJD is fielded here, they will not vote for him. If the party (RJD) gives me a ticket, I will contest for the RJD. If it doesn't, I will contest as an Independent candidate, but will fight from Mahua only. It is my land of action," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav's connection with Mahua

Mahua is the assembly seat from where Tej Pratap won the 2015 state elections and was appointed a minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet and served till 2017. Speaking on his tenure as Bihar Health Minister, he said that he helped build a medical college and roads in Mahua.

Advertisement

"My mother (Rabri Devi) used her MLC funds and provided ambulance vans to the constituency. So, I will fight from the place I have worked for."

Furthermore, he said that if voted to power, he would ensure that the constituency is declared a district and would also set up a degree college there.

The comment comes days after he, along with his supporters, was see carrying a green and white flag with "Team Tej Pratap Yadav" written on it. Speaking on Team Tej Pratap Yadav, he said that it is a platform through which people can connect and share their issues with him.

Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will go to polls in October or November, with a key contest between the NDA (JDU, BJP, LJP-R) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left).